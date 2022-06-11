Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 68.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VGIT opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
