Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 68.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the May 15th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.41 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 116,739.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,984,000 after buying an additional 14,895,986 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $213,311,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,208,000 after acquiring an additional 932,356 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 696,344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

