Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Expands By 268.6%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

