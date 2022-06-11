Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Declines By 65.8%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

