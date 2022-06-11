Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Declines By 65.8%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VKIN opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
