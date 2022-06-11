Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Drops By 71.9%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:WARR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 558,722 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

