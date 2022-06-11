Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Decreases By 79.1%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGZY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. WEG has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

