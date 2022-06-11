Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Grows By 382.5%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 382.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HIO stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
