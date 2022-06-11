Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Grows By 382.5%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 382.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HIO stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 83.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 198,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,479 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $671,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

