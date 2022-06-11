Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SXYAY opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Sika has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $41.94.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Sika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
