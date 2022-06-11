Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

