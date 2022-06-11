Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Update

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SINC stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sincerity Applied Materials has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.