SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.68 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.