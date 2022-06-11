Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 193.6% from the May 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDTK opened at $1.16 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.