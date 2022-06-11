SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 12.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:SMRT traded down 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.16. 864,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.07. SmartRent has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 15.14.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

