SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMCAY opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.91. SMC has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $37.10.
SMC Company Profile
