Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $235,182.86 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:SNOW traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.42. 8,838,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,641. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.90. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
