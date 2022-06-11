Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $235,182.86 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.42. 8,838,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,641. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.90. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

