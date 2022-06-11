Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $99,002.86 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW traded down $10.81 on Friday, hitting $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.90. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

