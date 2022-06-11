Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in May

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

