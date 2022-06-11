Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 73.7% in May

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 589,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
