Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 221.0% in May

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 221.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

