SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head-To-Head Contrast

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SomaLogic and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08% Inotiv -29.56% -4.54% -2.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 11.25 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 4.00 $10.90 million ($4.26) -3.30

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 202.58%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 352.82%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Risk and Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inotiv beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

