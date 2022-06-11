Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.25.

SOND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sonder from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

NASDAQ SOND traded down 0.07 on Friday, hitting 1.71. 868,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sonder has a 52 week low of 1.62 and a 52 week high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 75.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

