Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

