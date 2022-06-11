SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

