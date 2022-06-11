Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 5.35.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.50. 460,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.47. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of 1.25 and a fifty-two week high of 19.50.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.54. The business had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

