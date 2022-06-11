Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.34.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPIR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.
About Spire Global (Get Rating)
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
