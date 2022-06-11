Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,811 shares of company stock worth $9,576,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after buying an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 79.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sprout Social by 20.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 198.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $14,573,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.