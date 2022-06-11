Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

SQ opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,140,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,225 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Square by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Square by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

