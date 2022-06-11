SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Klavs F. Jensen bought 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 81,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,003. The company has a market cap of $99.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.71. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

