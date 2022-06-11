SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

