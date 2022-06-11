Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 11th (AIZ, BANF, DGX, DLTH, EXAS, LE, PAC, PRTS, RL, RY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 11th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

