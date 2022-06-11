Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 11th (AIZ, BANF, DGX, DLTH, EXAS, LE, PAC, PRTS, RL, RY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 11th:
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.