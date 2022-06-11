Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 11th (AIZ, BANF, DGX, DLTH, EXAS, LE, PAC, PRTS, RL, RY)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 11th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

