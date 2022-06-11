StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antares Pharma by 62.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 288.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 15.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

