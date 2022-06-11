StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.