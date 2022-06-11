StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $498.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.