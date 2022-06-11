StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of SRLP stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $498.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.61.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.
About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
