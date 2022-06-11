StockNews.com Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acushnet by 25.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $364,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 26.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 145.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Acushnet by 123.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

