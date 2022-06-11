StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Hold

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duluth will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

