StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 57,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,284,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.