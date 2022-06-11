StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 57,683 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $7,284,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

