StockNews.com Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:DIN traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.68. 164,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

