StockNews.com Lowers Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Sell

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

