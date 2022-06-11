StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.28. 240,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.92.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.