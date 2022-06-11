StockNews.com Upgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to Hold

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWRE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Shares of GWRE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.17. 524,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

