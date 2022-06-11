StockNews.com Upgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 3,771,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,316. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

