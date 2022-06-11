StockNews.com Upgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to “Buy”

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
PM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.
NYSE PM traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 3,771,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,316. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.