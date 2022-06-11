Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Straumann from CHF 375 to CHF 304 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

