Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 275.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summer Infant in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.57% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

