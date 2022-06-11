Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 287.3% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of SNMCY opened at $7.59 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.
Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.
