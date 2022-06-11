SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

