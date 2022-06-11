SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.48. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About SuperCom (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
