Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE SPB opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6994295 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

