Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.61 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
