Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $54.61 on Friday. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

