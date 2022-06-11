Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,398,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 1,062.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 818,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

TALK opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

