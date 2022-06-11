Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.40 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.