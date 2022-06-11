Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.40 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 42.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.