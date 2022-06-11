TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 287.6% from the May 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TD during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TD during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ GLG opened at $0.22 on Friday. TD has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.85.
TD Company Profile (Get Rating)
TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.
