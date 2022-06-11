Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in May

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLSNY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.