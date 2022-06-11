Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in May

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. Telstra has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Get Telstra alerts:

About Telstra (Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.